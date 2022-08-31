Bengals plan to sign O.J. Howard

Posted by Michael David Smith on August 31, 2022, 7:43 AM EDT
NFC Wild Card Playoffs - Philadelphia Eagles v Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Getty Images

Free agent tight end O.J. Howard won’t be a free agent for long.

Howard is visiting Cincinnati today, and if there are no issues with his physical the Bengals are expecting to sign him, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

The Bills cut Howard yesterday even though they just guaranteed him $3 million in March.

Prior to signing with the Bills, Howard had played his whole career in Tampa Bay, where he had 14 catches for 135 yards with one touchdown last year, and had 119 career catches for 1,737 yards with 15 touchdowns over his five-year career.

Permalink 0 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.