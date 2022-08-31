Bengals plan to sign O.J. Howard

Getty Images

Free agent tight end O.J. Howard won’t be a free agent for long.

Howard is visiting Cincinnati today, and if there are no issues with his physical the Bengals are expecting to sign him, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

The Bills cut Howard yesterday even though they just guaranteed him $3 million in March.

Prior to signing with the Bills, Howard had played his whole career in Tampa Bay, where he had 14 catches for 135 yards with one touchdown last year, and had 119 career catches for 1,737 yards with 15 touchdowns over his five-year career.