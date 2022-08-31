Bengals release Brandon Allen, Michael Thomas

Posted by Josh Alper on August 31, 2022, 3:53 PM EDT
NFL: AUG 27 Preseason - Rams at Bengals
Getty Images

The Bengals kept two quarterbacks on the 53-man roster through Tuesday’s cuts, but they’re now down to one of them.

The team announced that they released Brandon Allen in one of the moves needed to create space for three waiver claims. They added tight end Devin Asiasi, guard Max Scharping, and defensive tackle Jay Tufele.

Allen isn’t subject to waivers and could return to the active roster or practice squad in short order. The Bengals signed quarterback Jake Browning to the practice squad Wednesday after cutting him on Tuesday.

Safety Michael Thomas was also released. The veteran special teamer played eight games for the Bengals last year.

Running back Trayveon Williams was waived to round out the active roster moves.

