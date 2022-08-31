Broncos bring back Mike Purcell, Eric Tomlinson

Getty Images

The Broncos have brought back a pair of veterans who were part of Tuesday’s cut to 53 players.

The team announced that defensive lineman Mike Purcell and tight end Eric Tomlinson are back with the team. They will take the roster spots previously held by tight end Greg Dulcich and cornerback Michael Ojemudia as they were both placed on injured reserve.

Waiting to make the moves until Wednesday allows both players to be eligible for a return to active duty later this season.

Purcell has started 23 of the 32 games he’s played for the Broncos the last three seasons. He had 96 tackles, a sack, and a fumble recovery in those appearances.

Tomlinson is in his first season with the Broncos. He played in all 17 games for the Ravens last year.