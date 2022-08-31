Browns release Isaac Rochell after claiming Kellen Mond

Getty Images

After adding quarterback Kellen Mond by claiming him off waivers from the Vikings, the Browns needed to make a corresponding move to place him on the 53-man roster.

Cleveland announced the team has released veteran defensive end Isaac Rochell.

The Browns signed Rochell on April 20 after he’d spent a year with the Colts. He appeared in 12 games last season, recording 17 total tackles in 177 defensive snaps and 75 special teams snaps.

Rochell was a Chargers seventh-round pick in 2017 and played his first four seasons with the franchise. He recorded a career-high 5.0 sacks back in 2018, also netting six tackles for loss and seven QB hits. He had 2.5 sacks in 2020, playing 42 percent of Los Angeles’ defensive snaps and 51 percent of special teams snaps.

Mond is currently the third quarterback on Cleveland’s roster behind Jacoby Brissett and Joshua Dobbs. Deshaun Watson’s 11-game suspension began on Tuesday.

The Browns also announced they’ve signed 12 players to their practice squad: linebacker Dakota Allen, receiver Daylen Baldwin, tight end Miller Forristall, receiver Mike Harley, center Brock Hoffman, cornerback Shaun Jolly, running back John Kelly, cornerback Herb Miller, tight end Zaire Mitchell-Paden, defensive tackle David Moore, defensive tackle Roderick Perry, and offensive tackle Alex Taylor.

All the practice squad players were with Cleveland during training camp. The Browns still have four slots open on their practice squad.