Bucs place Ryan Jensen on injured reserve, re-sign Logan Ryan

Getty Images

The Buccaneers placed center Ryan Jensen on injured reserve Wednesday, Greg Auman of TheAthletic.com reports. Jensen has a significant knee injury, but the Bucs are leaving open the door for a late-season return.

Robert Hainsey is expected to replace Jensen. Hainsey injured his ankle in the third preseason game, but coach Todd Bowles said Wednesday that both Hainsey and offensive guard Nick Leverett (shoulder) are “trending in the right direction.”

The Bucs filled Jensen’s spot on the 53-player roster by re-signing safety Logan Ryan.

The team released Ryan in a procedural move Tuesday with an agreement to bring him back a day later after placing Jensen on injured reserve.

Ryan signed with the Buccaneers in March after two seasons with the Giants. In 2021, Ryan recorded 117 total tackles, eight passes defensed, a pair of forced fumbles and a sack.

Ryan has played 140 games with 115 starts for New England, Tennessee and New York. He has 18 career picks, 13 sacks and 14 forced fumbles.