Cardinals claim Javelin Guidry

The Cardinals traded for a cornerback on Tuesday and they added another one to their active roster on Wednesday.

The team claimed Javelin Guidry off of waivers from the Jets. Tuesday’s trade with the Raiders brought them Trayvon Mullen.

Guidry went undrafted after running a 4.29 40-yard dash at the Scouting Combine in 2020 and signed with the Jets. He played in 28 games the last two seasons and was credited with 70 tackles, four forced fumbles and three passes defensed.

Antonio Hamilton, Christian Matthew, Byron Murphy, and Marco Wilson joined Mullen as the cornerbacks on the initial 53-man roster in Arizona. Hamilton has been sidelined by an injury and that explains why the team has been active in finding new players to add to the group before Week 1.