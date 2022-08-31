Chargers to sign Sony Michel

Getty Images

Once again, Sony Michel will play his home games at SoFi Stadium.

But this time he’ll be using a different locker room.

After a report emerged earlier on Wednesday that Michel was taking a visit with the Chargers, multiple reports indicate he is now expected to sign with the club.

The Dolphins released Michel earlier this week. He’d signed with Miami in May.

The Chargers currently have Austin Ekeler, Joshua Kelley, Larry Rountree, and rookie Isaiah Spiller on their 53-man roster at running back.

Michel won Super Bowl LVI with the Rams last year. He led the team with 845 yards rushing in the regular season, also catching 21 passes for 128 yards.

In four seasons with the Patriots and Rams, Michel has 3,137 yards rushing with 18 touchdowns along with 47 catches for 386 yards with two TDs.