Colts claim Luke Tenuta, release Tony Brown

Getty Images

The Colts tweaked their 53-man roster on Wednesday.

Offensive lineman Luke Tenuta is joining the team after being claimed off of waivers. Cornerback Tony Brown has been released to create a spot for him in Indianapolis.

Tenuta was a sixth-round choice by the Bills this year. He made 26 starts at Virginia Tech and saw time on both sides of the offensive line.

His addition gives the Colts nine offensive linemen, including fellow rookies Wesley French and Bernhard Raimann.

Brown played 20 games for the Packers and 13 games for Bengals over his first three NFL seasons. He did not play in any games during the 2021 season and signed with the Colts in March.