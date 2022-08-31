Commanders claim Tariq Castro-Fields, Rachad Wildgoose

Getty Images

The Commanders didn’t wait long to make some changes to their 53-man roster.

They have claimed a pair of defensive backs off of waivers a day after cuts were made around the league. Tariq Castro-Fields and Rachad Wildgoose are the new additions to the secondary.

Castro-Fields was a sixth-round pick out of Penn State by the 49ers this year. He had 10 tackles in the preseason.

Wildgoose played in five games for the Jets after entering the league as a Bills sixth-round pick last year. He was credited with three tackles in those appearances and is one of seven players cut by the Jets who found new homes on the waiver wire.