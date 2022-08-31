Cowboys put Tyron Smith, James Washington on IR

Getty Images

The Cowboys kept left tackle Tyron Smith and wide receiver James Washington on the active roster through the cut to 53 players, but they’re both off of it on Wednesday.

Smith and Washington have been placed on injured reserve. NFL rules require players to be on the initial roster in order to be eligible to come back to play during the season.

Smith suffered an avulsion fracture to his knee and is expected to miss months. Washington broke his foot and is expected back sooner than Smith, but neither player will be eligible to return until Week 5 at the earliest.

The Cowboys used the open roster spots to bring back a couple of players who were released on Tuesday. Long snapper Jake McQuaide and cornerback C.J. Goodwin re-signed with the team.