Cowboys signing QBs Cooper Rush, Will Grier to practice squad

Getty Images

Dak Prescott remains the only quarterback on the Cowboys’ 53-man roster, but he’s no longer the only quarterback in the building.

The Cowboys are re-signing both of the quarterbacks they cut yesterday, Cooper Rush and Will Grier, to their practice squad, according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network.

With only Prescott on the practice squad, either Rush or Grier will get elevated to the active roster to back up Prescott in games, then sent back to the practice squad.

Rush is heading into his fifth NFL season and has spent most of that time with the Cowboys. He made his first NFL start last season. Grier has been with the Cowboys for a year. He made two starts for the Panthers in 2019.