Darren Waller finalizes agent change, as pursuit for contract continues

Posted by Mike Florio on August 31, 2022, 11:30 AM EDT
Denver Broncos v Las Vegas Raiders
Getty Images

As expected, Raiders tight end Darren Waller has finalized his change in representation, as he tries to replace a contract that pays out $6.75 million per year through 2023.

Waller, who previously was represented by Klutch Sports, is now represented by Drew Rosenhaus and Robert Bailey.

The hiring happened today, upon expiration of the mandatory five-day waiting period.

Rosenhaus plans on meeting with the Raiders today about Waller’s deal.

Waller’s contract has become more glaring as other pass-catchers have signed new deals. Earlier this year, the Raiders gave receiver Davante Adams a deal worth $28 million per year, and they paid receiver Hunter Renfrow $16.1 million per year.

Per a league source, the Raiders have made $255 million in payments and cash commitments for 2022.

Not long ago, the Raiders didn’t have that kind of money. The question now becomes how much do they have left?

1 responses to “Darren Waller finalizes agent change, as pursuit for contract continues

  1. Raiders very quickly about to usher themselves into cap hell and go over budget if they concede in this contract offer. My guess is they walk from Waller after 2022. Ziegler would be a fool to overpay there even though Waller is clearly very good.

    Grumpy Waller could sink the locker room. Waller can fire agents left and right, but it’s pretty clear his asking price is too high at age 29.

