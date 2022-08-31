Darren Waller returns to practice Wednesday

Getty Images

Wednesday has brought big developments for Raiders tight end Darren Waller on a couple of fronts.

Waller has signed with agent Drew Rosenhaus as he continues his push for a new contract and Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels said later in the day that Waller is returning to practice. Waller has been sidelined with a hamstring injury that left McDaniels wary of making any predictions about his status for Week 1.

McDaniels said he didn’t know of any connection between Waller’s return to practice and his contract push, but said he’s excited to have Waller working to be ready to face the Chargers.

“Darren’s good, Darren’s good to go. You’ll see him today. I don’t really know anything about that whole situation yet. He’ll be out there today and we’re excited about moving forward here with our whole group and trying to get guys in positions where we feel like they’re going to be as we head into the opening week next week,” McDaniels said, via Cassie Soto of the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

Waller is set to make a base salary of just over $6 million this year and has base salaries of $6.25 million in each of the next two years.