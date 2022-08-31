Devon Allen re-signs with Eagles’ practice squad

Getty Images

The Eagles waived receiver Devon Allen on Tuesday. They brought him back to the practice squad Wednesday.

The team announced the move, giving the Olympic hurdler a chance to continue to develop as an NFL player.

Allen, 27, had not played football in six years until he signed with the Eagles. He caught a 55-yard touchdown pass in the preseason against the Browns, showing off his speed.

The Eagles also announced offensive tackle Le'Raven Clark, defensive end Matt Leo, offensive lineman Kayode Awosika, receiver Britain Covey, quarterback Reid Sinnett, running back Kennedy Brooks, linebacker Christian Elliss, tight end Noah Togiai, receiver Deon Cain, cornerback Mario Goodrich, center Cameron Tom, safety Andre Chachere, safety Anthony Harris and defensive tackle Marvin Wilson will join their practice squad.