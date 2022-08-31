Eagles claim Ian Book

Posted by Myles Simmons on August 31, 2022, 12:47 PM EDT
New Orleans Saints v Green Bay Packers
Getty Images

Ian Book is headed to Philadelphia.

The Eagles have claimed the former Saints quarterback off waivers, per the transaction wire.

Book was a fourth-round pick out of Notre Dame last year. He was waived this week as New Orleans elected to go with just Andy Dalton as the backup to Jameis Winston on the 53-man roster. Taysom Hill, of course, also has experience at quarterback.

Book started one game for New Orleans last year when the Saints’ QB room had been decimated by injury and COVID-19. He was 12-of-20 for 135 yards with a pair of interceptions in the Saints’ loss to the Dolphins. He also took eight sacks.

In the 2022 preseason, Book completed 42-of-65 passes for 315 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions. He also rushed for 121 yards on 18 carries.

Book is likely the third quarterback in Philadelphia behind Jalen Hurts and Gardner Minshew.

Permalink 1 Comment Feed for comments Back to top

1 responses to “Eagles claim Ian Book

  1. I think it was part of the Gardner-Johnson deal. Yall can have him,but ya gotta take Ian Book with him sort of thing.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.