Eagles re-sign Reid Sinnett to practice squad

The Eagles claimed quarterback Ian Book off waivers from the Saints today. That didn’t stop them from re-signing Reid Sinnett to the practice squad, Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports.

Sinnett was on the field with Jalen Hurts and Gardner Minshew to start practice Wednesday, per multiple reports, while Book had yet to arrive.

Sinnett went only 12-of-22 for 104 yards with an interception in Saturday’s loss to the Dolphins.

Sinnett, 25, was on and off the Dolphins’ practice squad the past two seasons.

He has never played in a regular-season game.