Eagles trade Jalen Reagor to Vikings

August 31, 2022
There was talk that the Eagles were trying to trade wide receiver Jalen Reagor this week, but he made the initial 53-man roster in Philadelphia and General Manager Howie Roseman said the team felt “he deserved a role on this team.”

That feeling didn’t last long, however. The Eagles traded Reagor to the Vikings on Wednesday.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that the Eagles will get a 2023 seventh-round pick and a conditional 2024 fourth-rounder in return. The 2024 pick will become a fifth-round choice if certain statistical marks are not reached.

Reagor was a first-round pick in 2020, but his play over the last two seasons didn’t win him many fans in Philadelphia. He’ll get a fresh start with the Vikings while the Eagles move on with a receiving corps fronted by DeVonta Smith and A.J. Brown.

  1. Good riddance. His only value was being so bad we had to use 2 more 1st rounders to acquire Smith and Brown to clean up the sink of missing out on Jefferson.

  2. I hope Jefferson’s the first one to reach out to him so they can quickly acknowledge the elephant in the room about them getting compared all the time and just brush it off and enjoy that they’re now teammates

