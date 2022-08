Getty Images

The Falcons have added an offensive lineman.

Per Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, Atlanta has claimed Chuma Edoga off waivers. He was recently cut by the Jets.

Edoga was a Jets third-round pick in 2019. He appeared in 24 games with 12 starts for New York over the last three seasons. In 2021, he appeared in just five games with no starts.

The Falcons have been holding a right tackle competition throughout the offseason. According to Rapoport, Edoga will figure into that competition.