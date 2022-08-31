Giants cut four players, add Davis Webb to practice squad

Getty Images

The Giants added four players Wednesday, claiming defensive backs Nick McCloud (Buffalo), Justin Layne (Pittsburgh) and Jason Pinnock (Jets) as well as offensive lineman Jack Anderson (Philadelphia).

Thus, the team had to make corresponding moves to get the four players on the roster.

The Giants announced they cut linebacker Austin Calitro, center Max Garcia, tight end Tanner Hudson and defensive end Nick Williams.

The Giants also announced 15 members of their practice squad.

Quarterback Davis Webb, running back Jashaun Corbin, wide receivers C.J. Board and Jaylon Moore, tight end Austin Allen, offensive linemen Garrett McGhin, Will Holden and Roy Mbaeteka, defensive end Ryder Anderson, linebacker Quincy Roche and defensive backs Darren Evans, Zyon Gilbert, Nate Meadors, Trenton Thompson and Harrison Hand re-signed to the team’s practice squad.