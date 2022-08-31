Jaguars awarded five players off waivers

Getty Images

The Jaguars have made several moves with waiver claims out on Wednesday, including bringing in yet another kicker.

Jacksonville was awarded five players off waivers: running back JaMycal Hasty from San Francisco, defensive back Tyree Gillespie from Tennessee, receiver Kendric Pryor from Cincinnati, linebacker Ty Summers from Green Bay, and kicker Riley Patterson from Detroit.

Hasty was an odd man out in the 49ers crowded backfield. He had 225 yards from scrimmage on 39 touches last season, including 23 receptions for 157 yards.

As for Patterson, the Lions went with Austin Seibert at kicker. Patterson was 13-of-14 on field goals for Detroit last year, his only miss coming from over 50-yards out. He was all 16-of-16 on extra points. He is the latest player Jacksonville has brought in for what’s seemed like a revolving door at kicker throughout August.

As corresponding moves, the Jaguars announced they’ve waived kicker James McCourt, outside linebacker Jamir Jones, and safety Josh Thompson. Kicker Jake Verity was also waived with an injury designation. And offensive lineman Will Richardson Jr. was released.