Jaguars claim Ty Summers

Getty Images

The cut to 53 players that went on around the league on Tuesday set initial rosters for all 32 teams, but there are going to be many changes between now and the start of the regular season.

With the first position in the waiver order, the Jaguars are positioned to make a number of changes as they sift through the discard pile created by cuts this week. They made use of that position to add a linebacker on Wednesday.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that the Jags have claimed Ty Summers after he was waived by the Packers this week. There’s no word on a corresponding move or any other claims at this point.

Summers was a 2019 seventh-round pick in Green Bay. He had 52 tackles and a fumble recovery while playing mostly on special teams.