Jason Peters set to visit Cowboys

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said on Tuesday that it is “safe to say” first-round pick Tyler Smith is their left tackle with Tyron Smith on injured reserve with a knee injury, but the team is set to meet with a veteran who could give them another option.

Todd Archer of ESPN.com reports that Jason Peters is scheduled for a visit with the team. It’s not clear exactly when Peters will meet with the team.

Peters spent last season with the Bears and started 15 games at left tackle. He spent the previous 11 seasons with the Eagles and made a pair of All-Pro teams while in Philly, but the 40-year-old has slowed down in recent years.

If Peters does sign with the Cowboys or anyone else, he will become the second-oldest player currently in the league. Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady is the only active player that has celebrated more birthdays than Peters.