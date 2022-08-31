Jerry Jones: “Safe to say” Tyler Smith is our left tackle

USA Today Sports

The Cowboys believe Tyron Smith will be able to return from an avulsion fracture of his knee late this season, but they need someone to fill his spot at left tackle for the time being.

First-round pick Tyler Smith is the obvious choice since he played the position in college and the team was clear that they were going to go with an in-house option. During a Tuesday appearance on 105.3 The Fan, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said it is “safe to say” that Smith is that option and that the team is confident in his ability to handle the job.

“We’ve got to get him out here and get him practiced here over the next couple of weeks relative to any issue he had with a little high ankle,” Jones said. “But we don’t think that’s serious enough to limit his preparation. Now, what is the case is he hasn’t been there at left tackle. He is a rookie. But he’s a first-round pick and he deserved to be a first-round pick in my mind. And so we knew — we just didn’t want to come any earlier than it needed — but we knew we had to get ready to replace our left tackle and he was the pick.”

Injuries have also thinned the wide receiver group in Dallas, but the Cowboys have stuck to in-house replacements at that position as well and everyone will get a chance to see how their approach plays out when they host the Buccaneers on the first Sunday night of the regular season.