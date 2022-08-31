Jets “fielded some calls” from teams interested in a trade for Denzel Mims

Getty Images

Jets receiver Denzel Mims requested a trade six days ago. Yet, he remains on the roster after the team reduced its roster to 53 players.

The Panthers reportedly reached out to the Jets, and apparently they weren’t alone. General Manager Joe Douglas confirmed he “fielded some calls” from other teams about Mims.

“Ultimately nothing materialized, especially anything we would consider the right value for a player of Denzel’s talent and ability,” Douglas said, via Zack Rosenblatt of TheAthletic.com.

Mims admitted he’s frustrated with being buried on the roster. A second-round choice in 2020, Mims is listed as the backup to Corey Davis.

“Of course I’m frustrated that I’m not going to be playing with the starters,” Mims said in the locker room, via Rosenblatt. “But I just gotta continue to work.”

Mims has played 20 games with 11 starts since the Jets drafted him 59th overall and has caught 31 passes on 67 targets for 490 yards with no touchdowns.

The Jets drafted Elijah Moore in the second round in 2021 and Garrett Wilson in the first round this spring. They also signed Davis as a free agent and awarded Braxton Berrios a two-year extension. Even Jeff Smith is ahead of Mims.

Mims has no idea whether the Jets will make him a healthy scratch for the season opener, which begs the question of why he’s still on their roster. Is he insurance for an injury or are they waiting for a better trade offer?

“We have to do what’s best for the New York Jets,” Douglas said. “We have to do what’s right by the player and what’s right for the team. Keeping Denzel, we have a great room. We have a very cool room of wide receivers and Denzel is a big part of that.”