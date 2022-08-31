Josh Gordon to visit with Titans

Posted by Josh Alper on August 31, 2022, 3:30 PM EDT
NFL: AUG 07 Kansas City Chiefs Training Camp
Getty Images

Wide receiver Josh Gordon‘s run with the Chiefs came to an end on Tuesday, but he may find a job with another AFC club.

Taylor Bisciotti of NFL Media reports that Gordon is traveling to Tennessee on Wednesday for a visit with the Titans.

Gordon played in 12 games for the Chiefs last season and caught five passes for 32 yards and a touchdown. He split the 2019 season between the Patriots and Seahawks, but missed all of 2020 while serving a suspension. It was the third season he missed due to suspension in his career.

The Titans kept Robert Woods, first-round pick Treylon Burks, Nick Westbrook-Ikhine, Racey McMath, and fifth-round pick Kyle Phillips on the roster through the cut to 53 players.

Permalink 0 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.