Josh Johnson returning to Broncos practice squad

NFL teams can sign up to 16 players to their practice squads on Wednesday and a good number of those players will be ones who return after they were let go in Tuesday’s cut to 53 players.

One example of that will take place in Denver. Mike Klis of KUSA reports that quarterback Josh Johnson will sign with the Broncos practice squad after being released by the team on Tuesday.

Johnson signed with the Broncos this offseason and his return will give the team the same three quarterbacks that they carried throughout the summer. Russell Wilson is the starter in Denver and Brett Rypien remained on the active roster when Johnson was cut.

His return will also mean that Johnson will not be adding another NFL jersey to his deep collection of them. The Broncos are the 14th team he’s played for during his career and he won’t make any progress toward time with all 32 clubs until he completely breaks away from the AFC West club.