Kellen Mond lands with Browns as a waiver claim

Getty Images

Kellen Mond will not be returning to the Vikings as a member of their practice squad.

The NFL announced that Mond has been claimed off of waivers by the Browns. Word earlier in the day is that the Vikings were planning to sign the 2021 third-round pick back to their practice squad after cutting him on Tuesday.

Mond played in one game for the Vikings last season, but their former head coach Mike Zimmer showed little interest in seeing him play at the end of the season. While Mond expressed excitement about the coaching change this offseason, things didn’t work out any better for him under Kevin O’Connell.

Now he will get a chance to play for Kevin Stefanski in Cleveland. The Browns cut Josh Rosen on Tuesday, which left them with Jacoby Brissett and Josh Dobbs on their 53-man roster. Deshaun Watson will be back after 11 games and that may be the window Mond has to show the Browns he’s worth keeping around.