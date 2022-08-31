Lions claim Benito Jones, waive Jermar Jefferson

Getty Images

The Lions have added some depth for their defensive line.

Detroit has claimed Benito Jones off waivers, the team announced on Wednesday afternoon. Jones was let go from the Dolphins this week.

Jones entered the league as an undrafted free agent out of Ole Miss in 2020 with the Dolphins. He appeared in six games for the franchise that year, playing 48 snaps on defense and 14 on special teams.

He was on the Dolphins’ practice squad in 2021.

The Lions have also waived running back Jermar Jefferson and receiver Trinity Benson with an injury settlement. Jefferson was a seventh-round pick in 2021. Benson caught 10 passes for 103 yards for Detroit last year.

Additionally, Detroit signed 13 players to its practice squad: receiver Maurice Alexander, linebacker Jarrad Davis, tight end Derrick Deese, offensive tackle Obinna Eze, tight end Garrett Griffin, defensive lineman Bruce Hector, linebacker James Houston, running back Justin Jackson, receiver Tom Kennedy, cornerback A.J. Parker, linebacker Anthony Pittman, offensive tackle Dan Skipper, and cornerback Saivion Smith.