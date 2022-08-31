Lions cut David Blough, leaving no backup quarterback behind Jared Goff for now

Getty Images

The Lions no longer have a backup quarterback.

After the Lions cut one of their backup quarterbacks, Tim Boyle, they’re cutting the other one, David Blough. That leaves Jared Goff as the only quarterback currently on the Lions’ 53-man roster.

Obviously, Goff won’t be the only quarterback on the roster when the season starts, so the Lions must already know of another quarterback they’re going to bring into the fold. Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports that the Lions plan to sign former 49ers backup Nate Sudfeld.

The Lions’ decision to head into Year 2 of the Brad Holmes/Dan Campbell regime with only Goff and no viable backup at quarterback was surprising: Most people thought when the Lions traded Matthew Stafford for Goff and two first-round picks that they’d draft a quarterback who could develop for the long term while Goff played in the short term.

Instead, the Lions are without a backup quarterback. At least until the transaction wire comes out this afternoon.