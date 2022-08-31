Lions sign Nate Sudfeld

Getty Images

The Lions have their new backup quarterback: Nate Sudfeld.

Sudfeld signed with the Lions today, after he was cut by the 49ers. The Lions also officially waived quarterback David Blough, who made the initial 53-man roster yesterday.

The 28-year-old Sudfeld has been in the NFL since 2016, when Washington picked him in the sixth round of the NFL draft. He spent one year in Washington, four in Philadelphia and one in San Francisco.

Sudfeld has never started an NFL game and is best known to football fans for playing badly in the second half of the final game of the 2020 season, handing the NFC East to Washington and leading to accusations that Eagles coach Doug Pederson was intentionally losing the game.

Jared Goff will be the Lions’ starter for the second consecutive season, and Sudfeld will serve as the backup. If the Lions have to turn to him, they’ll hope he plays better than he did the last time he took the field, in that ugly loss to Washington.