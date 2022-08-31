Mark Andrews: Isaiah Likely has that “it” factor to him

Getty Images

The Ravens added to their tight end room when they selected Isaiah Likely in the fourth round of this year’s draft.

After a strong preseason, it looks like that move could immediately pay off.

Likely led Baltimore with 12 receptions and 144 yards, despite not playing at all in the team’s final exhibition contest. He also had one touchdown.

Fellow tight end Mark Andrews said on Tuesday that Likely has “a natural football gift” that not many people possess.

“I try to tell you all, he’s just got that ‘it’ factor to him,” Andrews said in his press conference. “He’s going to be big for our offense, so I’m excited about him. He’s going to continue to grow, but his game is already very, very high. He doesn’t play like a rookie. It’s going to be great to have him in there, playing with him and making plays.”

Andrews noted that Likely has a great feel for the game already in that he can win one-on-one matchups, find holes in zone coverage, and is a willing blocker. Andrews sees all those factors as things Likely will continue to improve upon, while also potentially making things easier for the rest of Baltimore’s weapons.

“He is a guy that’s going to require attention, he’s going to make plays, and for me, that’s big — being able to find spots, get open, and have some other guys take attention,” Andrews said. “There’s him, but we have a really great receiving corps, so don’t sleep on those guys. Those guys are going to do their thing, and I’m excited about this offense, to be honest with you. We have everything going on — our line, tight ends, running backs, receivers, quarterbacks, obviously. This is going to be a fun, fun year, and I’m excited about it.”

But he’s especially juiced to see what Likely can do once the games count.

“In Baltimore, everybody knows him,” Andrews said, “but he’s going to shock the world.”