Marlon Mack returning to Texans’ practice squad

Getty Images

The Texans cut Marlon Mack yesterday, but he isn’t going anywhere.

Mack is staying in Houston and signing with the Texans’ practice squad, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.

After five years with the Colts, Mack signed with the Texans in free agency and initially seemed likely to earn the starting running back job. But he was out-played in training camp and the preseason by rookie Dameon Pierce, who won the starting job.

Mack ran for 1,091 yards in 2019 but has gained a grand total of just 127 yards in the two seasons since then. Now he’ll just hope for an opportunity to get back on the field in Houston.