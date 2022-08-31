Matt Barkley, Tavon Austin, Duke Johnson to Bills’ practice squad

Getty Images

Some well-known players who didn’t make the Bills’ 53-man roster will be back in Buffalo on the practice squad.

Buffalo announced that its practice squad will include QB Matt Barkley, RB Duke Johnson, WR Tavon Austin, OL Greg Mancz, OL Alec Anderson, RB Raheem Blackshear, WR Tanner Gentry, WR Isaiah Hodgins, DE Mike Love, DT Brandin Bryant, DT C.J. Brewer, LB Joe Giles-Harris and DB Ja'Marcus Ingram.

Barkley will serve as the third-string quarterback behind Josh Allen and Case Keenum. Barkley previously spent 2018 through 2020 with the Bills.

Austin went to the Rams as the No. 8 overall pick in the 2013 NFL draft but hasn’t had much playing time in recent years with the Jaguars, Packers and Cowboys.

Johnson was a third-round pick of the Browns in 2015 who had 330 rushing yards last year with the Dolphins.