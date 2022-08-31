Panthers sign Jacob Eason to their practice squad

Getty Images

The Panthers have brought another quarterback into the organization.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that they are signing Jacob Eason to their practice squad. Eason was cut by the Seahawks on Tuesday.

Eason was a 2020 fourth-round pick by the Colts who landed in Seattle as a waiver claim last year. He played in one game for Indianapolis and went 2-of-5 for 40 yards and an interception.

The Panthers kept three quarterbacks on their initial 53-man roster. Baker Mayfield will be the starter with P.J. Walker backing him up until Sam Darnold‘s ankle is healthy enough for him to resume playing. Darnold is expected to miss at least a month, so he could go on injured reserve until he’s ready to get back on the field.