Panthers to sign Eddy Pineiro

Posted by Myles Simmons on August 31, 2022, 9:38 AM EDT
New York Jets v Philadelphia Eagles
Getty Images

The Panthers have found a replacement for injured kicker Zane Gonzalez.

Carolina is signing Eddy Pineiro to a one-year deal, according to agent Drew Rosenhaus.

Pineiro was most recently with the Jets, who released him earlier this month. Last season, he connected on 8-of-8 field goals and 9-of-10 extra points for New York.

His previous regular-season action came in 2019 when he hit 23-of-28 field goals for the Bears and 27-of-29 extra points. He also sent 50 percent of his 52 kickoffs for touchbacks that season.

Pineiro has also spent time with the Raiders, Colts, and Washington.

