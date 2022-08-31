Pete Carroll on Kenneth Walker III: “One day at a time”

Getty Images

As the Seahawks inch toward a Week One showdown with Russell Wilson and the Broncos, rookie running back Kenneth Walker III is inching his way back toward the field.

Walker, who played in the preseason opener at Pittsburgh, thereafter had a surgical procedure. It reportedly was aimed at fixing a hernia. Coach Pete Carroll said it wasn’t a hernia. But it clearly was something that involved cutting into the midsection of Walker’s body.

Carroll has shed little light on whether Walker will be ready to go as of Week One. For now, he’s on the active roster and possibly on track to play. On Tuesday, Carroll spoke a but more about Carroll’s recovery.

“This is really uncharted territory for him and for us too in that regard in what he’s coming back from,” Carroll said. “He feels way better, he’s moving around, he was throwing the football around today it’s just going to be one day at a time and I told him I’m going to start punching him in the stomach here pretty soon, a couple days from now.”

Running backs take punches in the stomach and pretty much everywhere else when they run into the scrum of big bodies that make up the offensive and defensive lines. Walker needs to be fully recovered and ready to go, obviously.

In 12 days, the Seahawks will be playing a game that counts. We’ll see if Walker is among the players in uniform and on the field.