Ravens restructure Ronnie Stanley’s contract

Left tackle Ronnie Stanley recently returned to the Ravens’ active roster and the team is hoping that he’ll be able to help them on the field in Week 1 of the regular season.

It remains to be seen if things will play out that way, but Stanley has already helped the team on the salary cap front. Field Yates of ESPN reports that the Ravens have gained cap space by restructuring Stanley’s contract.

Yates reports that the Ravens converted $8.465 million of Stanley’s salary into a signing bonus. The move creates $6.34875 million in cap space for the Ravens this year.

Stanley is signed through the 2025 season and has guaranteed money through next season, which makes it all the more important for the Ravens to see him get back to top form after ankle injuries kept him off the field for most of the last two seasons.