Report: Kellen Mond plans to sign with Vikings’ practice squad if not claimed on waivers

Very soon, we’ll know whether another team claimed the balance of quarterback Kellen Mond‘s rookie contract. If he isn’t claimed, he plans to return to the place where he was just asked to leave.

Via Chris Tomasson of the St. Paul Pioneer Press, Mond intends to join Minnesota’s practice squad, if he clears waivers.

The Texans were ready to take him in round three of the 2021 draft. The Vikings got him one pick before Houston was on the clock.

The Texans selected Davis Mills instead. The currently have two quarterbacks on the roster — Mills and Kyle Allen.

The Vikings released both Mond and veteran Sean Mannion on Tuesday. As a vested veteran, Mannion is not required to clear waivers.