Robert Hainsey, Nick Leverett reportedly good to go for Week One

Getty Images

The interior of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive line isn’t quite as banged up as feared.

In the preseason finale against the Colts, center Robert Hainsey (pictured) and guard/center Nick Leverett both exited with injuries. Both will reportedly be able to return, soon.

Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times reports that Hainsey (shoulder) and Leverett (ankle) got good news via preliminary examinations and “should be able” to practice and prepare for the Week One game at Dallas.

That’s very good news for the Bucs, primarily because the best way to get to quarterback Tom Brady historically has come from piercing through the middle of the line and getting in his face. Currently, however, Brady seems to be able to get rid of the ball before the walls close in, largely because he usually knows before he even calls for the snap where the open man will be.

Still, it’s always better to have the best available players. The Bucs, who already have lost starting center Ryan Jensen and guard Aaron Stinnie to knee injuries, apparently won’t have to dip too deeply onto the depth chart.