Robert Saleh: I don’t view Denzel Mims as a hostage

Getty Images

The Jets’ initial 53-man roster includes wide receiver Denzel Mims and that may not be what Mims was looking for after he requested a trade away from the team last week.

Mims would like to be somewhere else because he’s behind several other wideouts on the depth chart, but head coach Robert Saleh made it clear before Tuesday’s cuts that he has no interest in seeing Mims in a different uniform. The message was the same after the cuts were released on Tuesday when he was asked at a press conference if keeping Mims ran counter to Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin’s maxim about wanting volunteers rather than hostages on the roster.

“Is he frustrated? Is he frustrated with all of us? Sure, I’m sure he is,” Saleh said. “He wants to play and for that, I don’t think he’s a hostage. It’s a lot easier to kick somebody out of the door if they want a trade if they’re jerks and that’s not Denzel, he’s a good young man and I love the way he approaches everything, even with this, the way he’s come about it, very professional, comes to meetings, practice, does all of it, so I guess I just don’t view him as a hostage.”

Mims may have a different view of his situation, but the Jets obviously see more value to having Mims on their roster than they’d get from sending him somewhere else.