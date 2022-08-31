Rudy Ford to sign with Packers

Getty Images

The Packers are adding some depth to their secondary and potential special teams help.

Green Bay is signing safety Rudy Ford, according to Mike Garafolo of NFL Media.

Ford was released by the Jaguars earlier this week. He had been with Jacksonville since last March, signing a two-year deal with the club. In 2021, Ford played 15 games with four starts, recording an interception, three passes defensed, and a half-sack. He also played 179 special teams snaps.

Since entering the league as a Cardinals’ sixth-round pick in 2017, Ford has played substantial special teams snaps in every season. He was with Arizona in 2017 and 2018 and then Philadelphia in 2019 and 2020.

The Packers are looking to improve their special teams in 2022, having hired former Raiders interim head coach Rich Bisaccia to coordinate the unit.