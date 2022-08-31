Rudy Ford to sign with Packers

Posted by Myles Simmons on August 31, 2022, 11:45 AM EDT
NFL: NOV 14 Jaguars at Colts
Getty Images

The Packers are adding some depth to their secondary and potential special teams help.

Green Bay is signing safety Rudy Ford, according to Mike Garafolo of NFL Media.

Ford was released by the Jaguars earlier this week. He had been with Jacksonville since last March, signing a two-year deal with the club. In 2021, Ford played 15 games with four starts, recording an interception, three passes defensed, and a half-sack. He also played 179 special teams snaps.

Since entering the league as a Cardinals’ sixth-round pick in 2017, Ford has played substantial special teams snaps in every season. He was with Arizona in 2017 and 2018 and then Philadelphia in 2019 and 2020.

The Packers are looking to improve their special teams in 2022, having hired former Raiders interim head coach Rich Bisaccia to coordinate the unit.

Permalink 3 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

3 responses to “Rudy Ford to sign with Packers

  1. This is not a big surprise at all.
    Getting any kind of veteran depth at Safety was imperative for this team.

    Top backups, Vernon Scott and Shawn Davis had to be released due to injury.
    GB was left with special teams standout, Dallin Leavit, rookie Tariq Carpenter (unimpressive during preseason and camp) and finally former USFL player Micah Abernathy.
    Abernathy is a great story, coming to camp a mere 3 weeks ago and making plays, but let’s get serious, do you really want him roaming the backend when the bullets are flying for real.

    There’ll be some more roster turnover in the next few hours and days.
    Time to get everything tweaked before week 1.
    Can’t Wait!!!

  2. When you are signing castoffs from the Jags, you know you are desperate.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.