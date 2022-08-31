Saints open up cap room with new deal for Nick Vannett

Getty Images

With rosters now down to 53 players, the Saints have made a move to open up some cap room.

Per Field Yates of ESPN, New Orleans and Nick Vannett have renegotiated his contract to lower the tight end’s base salary. Instead of earning $2.6 million, he’ll earn $1.035 million in base salary.

With the new deal, the Saints created $1.55 million in cap room.

Vannett signed a three-year contract with New Orleans in March 2021. Known more as a blocking tight end, he caught nine passes for 133 yards with a touchdown in seven games last season.

The Seahawks selected Vannett in the third round of the 2016 draft out of Ohio State. He’s also spent time with Pittsburgh and Denver. He’s caught 84 passes for 819 yards with six touchdowns in 77 career games.