Sam Martin visits Bills as they continue their search for a punter

The Bills waived rookie punter Matt Araiza four days ago, and they have not replaced him yet. They worked out four punters over the weekend, and, according to the NFL’s personnel notice, former Broncos punter Sam Martin was in Buffalo for a visit Wednesday.

The Broncos cut Martin this week, keeping Corliss Waitman instead.

The Lions made Martin a fifth-round draft choice in 2013, and he spent seven years in Detroit. He was in Denver the past two years.

In 2021, Martin ranked third in the NFL in net punting average at 42.8 yards per punt. He tied for fifth in the league with 28 punts inside the 20-yard line. During the preseason, Martin had a 49-yard net average on four preseason punts, with one inside the 20.

The Bills worked out punters Michael Palardy, Ty Long, Tyler Newsome and Joseph Charlton on Sunday.