Seahawks claim Isaiah Dunn and Darryl Johnson

The Seahawks have claimed a pair of players off waivers and are adding a quarterback familiar with the scheme to their practice squad.

Defensive back Isaiah Dunn and defensive end Darryl Johnson are headed to Seattle as waiver claims, per the transaction wire.

Dunn was previously with the Jets, appearing in 12 games with one start for New York last year. He was on the field for 114 defensive snaps and 80 special teams snaps.

Johnson was previously with the Panthers, appearing in three games for them last year. He appeared in 31 games for Buffalo from 2019-2020, recording a pair of sacks and five tackles for loss.

Per Tom Pelissero of NFL Media, the Seahawks are also expected to sign quarterback Sean Mannion to their practice squad. Mannion was with Seattle for last year’s training camp before the team released him when rosters were reduced to 53 players. He’s also familiar with offensive coordinator Shane Waldron from their shared time with the Rams from 2017-2018.

Minnesota released Mannion this week after he’d back with the team in March. He spent last season as the Vikings’ backup QB.

Mannion has appeared in 14 games with three starts in his career. He was a Rams third-round pick back in 2015.