Seahawks cut Joshua Onujiogu, place John Reid on injured reserve

The Seahawks claimed cornerback Isaiah Dunn and defensive end Darryl Johnson off waivers Wednesday. That meant they had to make two moves to get the newcomers on the 53-player roster.

Seattle released rookie linebacker Joshua Onujiogu and placed cornerback John Reid on injured reserve.

Onujiogu, who played at Division III Framingham State, signed with the Seahawks as an undrafted rookie in May. Onujiogu made the initial 53 with a strong camp and preseason, including a sack in Friday’s game at Dallas.

He could return on the practice squad if he clears waivers Thursday.

Reid will have to miss a minimum of four games before returning to the active roster. He injured his groin earlier this month.

Reid appeared in 11 games for the Seahawks last season, registering 12 tackles and deflecting two passes.

The Seahawks announced 12 additions to the 16-player practice squad. Receiver J.J. Arcega-Whiteside, offensive lineman Greg Eiland, receiver Cade Johnson, linebacker Vi Jones, tight end Tyler Mabry, receiver Bo Melton, cornerback Quandre Mosely, linebacker Tanner Muse, safety Scott Nelson, offensive tackle Liam Ryan, running back Darwin Thompson and linebacker Aaron Donkor agreed to join the team’s practice squad.