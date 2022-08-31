Shaquille Leonard back at practice Wednesday

Getty Images

Colts linebacker Shaquille Leonard was activated from the physically unable to perform list on Tuesday and he took another step back toward the lineup on Wednesday.

Reporters at Colts practice sent word that Leonard is practicing with the team. That doesn’t mean he’ll be on the field against the Texans in Week 1 as head coach Frank Reich noted it will take Leonard some time to work his way back to full strength, but it certainly doesn’t hurt the chances that he’ll be able to go in the opener.

Leonard had back surgery in June to repair an injury that was also causing him problems with his ankle and calf.

Leonard had 122 tackles, four interceptions, and a league-best eight forced fumbles en route to being named a first-team All-Pro for the third time last season.