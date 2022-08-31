Texans claim Tyler Johnson

Wide receiver Tyler Johnson lost his spot on the Buccaneers roster Tuesday, but he has landed with another NFL team.

The NFL released a list of waiver claims on Wednesday afternoon and it includes word that the Texans have added Johnson to their roster. They have not announced a corresponding move to make room for him at this point.

Johnson appeared in 31 regular season games and six postseason contests for the Bucs after being drafted in the fifth round in 2020. He had 48 catches for 529 yards and two touchdowns in the regular season and seven catches for 76 yards in the postseason.

Wide receivers Nico Collins, Brandin Cooks, Phillip Dorsett, and Chris Moore made the initial roster in Houston.

3 responses to “Texans claim Tyler Johnson

  1. I know a lot of Vikings fans wanted to bring him home to MN, but whether the Vikings tried to claim him or not is irrelevant since Houston was higher on the claim order

  2. Immediate #3 receiver for the Texans after he learns the offense. Nice landing spot.

