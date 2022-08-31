Tony Jefferson joining Giants’ practice squad

Posted by Michael David Smith on August 31, 2022, 5:50 PM EDT
Veteran safety Tony Jefferson has found a new NFL home in New York.

Jefferson is signing with the Giants’ practice squad.

Originally an undrafted rookie with the Cardinals in 2013, Jefferson became a very solid starting safety in Arizona and then signed a lucrative free-agent contract in Baltimore in 2017. But he has barely played in recent years, appearing in just 11 games over the last three seasons.

Giants defensive coordinator Wink Martindale knows Jefferson well from their time together in Baltimore, however, and a strong recommendation from Martindale likely got Jefferson his job on the Giants’ practice squad.

