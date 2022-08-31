Vikings cut Ihmir Smith-Marsette

Getty Images

The Vikings’ 2021 draft class took a huge hit Tuesday. It took another Wednesday.

The Vikings cut receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette after acquiring receiver Jalen Reagor in a trade with the Eagles. His departure leaves only four of 11 draft picks from 2021 on the roster, with Christian Darrisaw and Camryn Bynum the only starters.

Smith-Marsette, 23, played eight games with one start as a rookie. He caught five passes for 116 yards and two touchdowns.

The Vikings also announced their practice squad additions, signing guard Kyle Hinton, receiver Trishton Jackson, running back Bryant Koback, linebacker William Kwenkeu, tight end Nick Muse, outside linebacker Janarius Robinson, defensive lineman T.J. Smith, center Josh Sokol, defensive lineman Jaylen Twyman and veteran cornerback Parry Nickerson.

Smith appeared in one game for Minnesota in 2021.

Nickerson has played 25 career games, including four with Minnesota in 2021.