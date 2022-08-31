Vikings cut most of their 2021 draft class

Getty Images

The Vikings selected 11 players in the 2021 NFL draft. Most of those players were cut on Tuesday, failing to make the 53-man roster a year after they were drafted.

That’s an ugly look for the Vikings’ prior regime of general manager Rick Spielman and coach Mike Zimmer, who were fired after the 2021 season. The new regime of general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah and Kevin O’Connell clearly doesn’t think much of that draft class.

Here’s a look at the Vikings’ 2021 draft class, and each player’s status heading into what should be his second NFL season:

Round 1: Christian Darrisaw (starting left tackle)

Round 3: Kellen Mond (cut on Tuesday)

Round 3: Chazz Surratt (cut on Tuesday)

Round 3: Wyatt Davis (cut on Tuesday)

Round 3: Patrick Jones (backup outside linebacker)

Round 4: Kene Nwangwu (backup running back and kickoff returner)

Round 4: Camryn Bynum (starting safety)

Round 4: Janarius Robinson (cut on Tuesday)

Round 5: Ihmir Smith-Marsette (backup wide receiver and punt returner)

Round 5: Zach Davidson (cut on Tuesday)

Round 6: Jaylen Twyman (cut on Tuesday)

Tuesday represented a massacre of the 2021 draft class, at the hands of team leadership that wants to go in a very different direction in 2022.